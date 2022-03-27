The Independent Chairman of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM), Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Just Bought 6.9% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, the Independent Chairman of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM) recently shelled out CA$99k to buy stock, at CA$0.99 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Bear Creek Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Chairman Catherine McLeod-Seltzer was not their only acquisition of Bear Creek Mining shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$1.29 per share in a CA$188k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$1.11. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Bear Creek Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Bear Creek Mining insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately CA$3.9m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bear Creek Mining Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Bear Creek Mining insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bear Creek Mining. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bear Creek Mining you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

