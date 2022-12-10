The Independent Chairman of the Board of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT), George Powlick, Just Bought 21% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that George Powlick, the Independent Chairman of the Board of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) recently shelled out CA$94k to buy stock, at CA$0.29 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 21%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eguana Technologies

In fact, the recent purchase by George Powlick was the biggest purchase of Eguana Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.28). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 574.50k shares for CA$178k. But they sold 25.00k shares for CA$9.6k. In total, Eguana Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Eguana Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Eguana Technologies insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about CA$2.8m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eguana Technologies Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Eguana Technologies insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Eguana Technologies has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

