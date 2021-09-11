The Independent Chairman of the Board of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR), Robert Campbell, Just Bought 1.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Robert Campbell, recently paid US$224 per share to buy US$448k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enstar Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Campbell was the biggest purchase of Enstar Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$234 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Campbell.

Insider Ownership of Enstar Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Enstar Group insiders own 5.9% of the company, currently worth about US$245m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enstar Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Enstar Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

