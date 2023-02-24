The Independent Chairman of the Board of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS), Gary Owens, Just Bought 9.3% More Shares

Potential Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Gary Owens, recently bought US$275k worth of stock, paying US$5.50 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Geospace Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman of the Board Gary Owens was not the only time they bought Geospace Technologies shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$5.41 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.78. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Gary Owens was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Gary Owens bought a total of 212.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$5.18. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Geospace Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Geospace Technologies insiders own 7.4% of the company, worth about US$5.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Geospace Technologies Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Geospace Technologies stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Geospace Technologies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

