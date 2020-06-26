The Independent Chairman of the Board of Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO), Mark Huntley, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Mark Huntley, recently paid UK£0.56 per share to buy UK£113k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Huntley is the biggest insider purchase of Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Macau Property Opportunities Fund share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Mark Huntley was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£170k worth of Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Macau Property Opportunities Fund Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Macau Property Opportunities Fund insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Macau Property Opportunities Fund (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

