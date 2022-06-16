The Independent Chairman of the Board of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), Brian Choi, Just Bought 2.8% More Shares

Potential OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Brian Choi, recently bought US$299k worth of stock, paying US$10.62 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

OP Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Ock Kim bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$12.90 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.56. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.8m for 218.76k shares. But insiders sold 60.00k shares worth US$755k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by OP Bancorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 20% of OP Bancorp shares, worth about US$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OP Bancorp Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest OP Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for OP Bancorp (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

