Independent Chairman of the Board Robin Freestone Just Bought 45% More Shares In Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)

Investors who take an interest in Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Robin Freestone, recently paid UK£1.94 per share to buy UK£99k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robin Freestone is the biggest insider purchase of Moneysupermarket.com Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.94). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Moneysupermarket.com Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Moneysupermarket.com Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Moneysupermarket.com Group, though insiders do hold about UK£574k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Moneysupermarket.com Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Moneysupermarket.com Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Moneysupermarket.com Group you should be aware of.

