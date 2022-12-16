The Independent Chairman of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN), Neil Labatte, Just Bought 58% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, Neil Labatte, recently paid CA$18.34 per share to buy CA$550k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 58%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Neil Labatte was the biggest purchase of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$18.30). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While BSR Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.4% of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust shares, worth about CA$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

