Independent Chairman John Henderson Just Bought Shares In Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Investors who take an interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, John Henderson, recently paid US$23.46 per share to buy US$164k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 14%.

Myriad Genetics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Henderson was the biggest purchase of Myriad Genetics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$23.64 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Myriad Genetics share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. John Henderson was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MYGN Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Myriad Genetics insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Myriad Genetics Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Myriad Genetics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

