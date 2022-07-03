Independent Chairman Kenneth Ehrman Just Bought 64% More Shares In Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Independent Chairman, Kenneth Ehrman, recently bought US$54k worth of stock, for US$3.72 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 64%, which is arguably a good sign.

Duos Technologies Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Sandra Pessin bought US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$4.11 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Duos Technologies Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Duos Technologies Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Duos Technologies Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 21% of Duos Technologies Group shares, worth about US$5.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duos Technologies Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Duos Technologies Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Duos Technologies Group (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

