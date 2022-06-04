Independent Chairman Nigel Sutherland Rich Just Bought 20% More Shares In Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Independent Chairman, Nigel Sutherland Rich, recently bought UK£54k worth of stock, for UK£0.39 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 20%.

Foxtons Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Nigel Sutherland Rich is the biggest insider purchase of Foxtons Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.41. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Foxtons Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Foxtons Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Foxtons Group insiders own about UK£5.4m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Foxtons Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Foxtons Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

