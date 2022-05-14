The Independent Director of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT), Matthew Jozoff, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Matthew Jozoff, recently paid US$7.42 per share to buy US$222k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board David Roberts bought US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$10.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.87). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does AG Mortgage Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$8.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About AG Mortgage Investment Trust Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

