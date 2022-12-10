Independent Director Amal Johnson Just Bought 67% More Shares In Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Investors who take an interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Amal Johnson, recently paid US$218 per share to buy US$218k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 67%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Essex Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Amal Johnson is the biggest insider purchase of Essex Property Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$215. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Amal Johnson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Essex Property Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Essex Property Trust insiders own about US$102m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Essex Property Trust Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Essex Property Trust insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Essex Property Trust has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

