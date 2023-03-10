The Independent Director of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU), Klaus Schmid, Just Bought 5.6% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Klaus Schmid, the Independent Director of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) recently shelled out CA$96k to buy stock, at CA$0.24 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.6%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Blue Star Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Independent Director Georg Pollert for CA$2.0m worth of shares, at about CA$0.65 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.40. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Blue Star Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$0.39. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Blue Star Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Blue Star Gold insiders own 70% of the company, worth about CA$18m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blue Star Gold Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Blue Star Gold. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Blue Star Gold (including 2 which are concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

