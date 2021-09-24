The Independent Director of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP), Jay Cohen, Just Bought 344% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Independent Director, Jay Cohen, recently bought US$85k worth of stock, for US$30.50 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 344%, which is arguably a good sign.

BRP Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jay Cohen was the biggest purchase of BRP Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$32.88. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for BRP Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Jay Cohen was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does BRP Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BRP Group insiders own 3.1% of the company, currently worth about US$114m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BRP Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about BRP Group. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BRP Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

