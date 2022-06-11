The Independent Director of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD), Adam Rothstein, Just Bought 199% More Shares

Potential BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Adam Rothstein, recently bought US$233k worth of stock, paying US$2.33 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 199%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

See our latest analysis for BuzzFeed

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BuzzFeed

Notably, that recent purchase by Adam Rothstein is the biggest insider purchase of BuzzFeed shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.06). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

BuzzFeed insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BuzzFeed is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of BuzzFeed

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.9% of BuzzFeed shares, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At BuzzFeed Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of BuzzFeed we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BuzzFeed. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BuzzFeed you should know about.

But note: BuzzFeed may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.