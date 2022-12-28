Independent Director Charles Pellerin Just Bought 10.0% More Shares In Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)

Investors who take an interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Charles Pellerin, recently paid CA$5.87 per share to buy CA$294k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 10.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Calfrac Well Services

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Charles Pellerin was not the only time they bought Calfrac Well Services shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$909k worth of shares at a price of CA$5.46 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$6.27. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$2.9m for 579.90k shares. On the other hand they divested 712.00 shares, for CA$4.3k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Calfrac Well Services insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Calfrac Well Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Calfrac Well Services insiders own 12% of the company, worth about CA$59m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Calfrac Well Services Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Calfrac Well Services we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Calfrac Well Services. For example, Calfrac Well Services has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

