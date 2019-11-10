The Independent Director of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), W. Cash, Just Bought 3.7% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Independent Director, W. Cash, recently bought US$62k worth of stock, for US$12.39 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 3.7%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Cross Country Healthcare

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cross Country Healthcare

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Richard Mastaler, for US$309k worth of shares, at about US$12.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$12.66, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 25% of Richard Mastaler's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Richard Mastaler.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 13580 shares for US$131k. On the other hand they divested 25000 shares, for US$309k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CCRN Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Cross Country Healthcare insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about US$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cross Country Healthcare Tell Us?

The stark truth for Cross Country Healthcare is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Cross Country Healthcare may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.