The Independent Director of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), Ronald Kramer, Just Bought 33% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Independent Director, Ronald Kramer, recently bought US$53k worth of stock, for US$5.33 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 33%.

Douglas Elliman Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP Richard Lampen for US$206k worth of shares, at about US$6.98 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Douglas Elliman insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Douglas Elliman Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Douglas Elliman insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$81m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Douglas Elliman Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Douglas Elliman insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Douglas Elliman you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

