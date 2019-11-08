Independent Director E. Smith Just Bought Shares In Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Investors who take an interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) should definitely note that the Independent Director, E. Smith, recently paid US$54.63 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Ryder System Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Luis Nieto, for US$107k worth of shares, at about US$46.67 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$53.95. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.8% of Luis Nieto's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Ryder System shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:R Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

Does Ryder System Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Ryder System insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$64m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Ryder System Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Ryder System insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Ryder System, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

