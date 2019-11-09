The Independent Director of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), Catherine Halligan, Just Sold 37% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Catherine Halligan, recently divested US$239k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$53.06 each. That sale was 37% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

View our latest analysis for FLIR Systems

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FLIR Systems

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Earl Lewis, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$53.57 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$53.24. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$5.6m for 107893 shares sold. FLIR Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FLIR Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does FLIR Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. FLIR Systems insiders own about US$59m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The FLIR Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought FLIR Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that FLIR Systems is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd think twice before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in FLIR Systems, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.