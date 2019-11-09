Independent Director Is The Independent Director of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) And They Just Sold 48% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Marc Kastner, recently sold US$152k worth of stock at US$47.39 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 48% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bruker

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Frank Laukien, sold US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$42.31 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.90, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.0% of Frank Laukien's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 804577 shares for a total of US$33m. Bruker insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bruker insiders own 34% of the company, currently worth about US$2.5b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bruker Insiders?

An insider sold Bruker shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Bruker is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Bruker.

