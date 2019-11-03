Independent Director Is The Independent Director of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Deborah Tate, recently sold US$184k worth of stock at US$28.29 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 29% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HealthStream

Notably, that recent sale by Deborah Tate is the biggest insider sale of HealthStream shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$27.96. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$355k for 12611 shares sold. HealthStream insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of HealthStream

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. HealthStream insiders own about US$180m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The HealthStream Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

