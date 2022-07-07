Independent Director J. Smith Just Bought 1.3% More Shares In Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Independent Director, J. Smith, recently bought US$68k worth of stock, for US$93.83 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Simon Property Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Simon Property Group

Notably, that recent purchase by J. Smith is the biggest insider purchase of Simon Property Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$96.42. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Simon Property Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Simon Property Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$124. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Simon Property Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Simon Property Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Simon Property Group insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$181m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Simon Property Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Simon Property Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Simon Property Group.

Of course Simon Property Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here