Independent Director John Bilbrey Just Bought 22% More Shares In Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Independent Director, John Bilbrey, recently bought US$99k worth of stock, for US$13.24 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elanco Animal Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jeffrey Simmons for US$436k worth of shares, at about US$14.54 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.84). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Elanco Animal Health insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$18.92. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Elanco Animal Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Elanco Animal Health insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elanco Animal Health Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Elanco Animal Health shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Elanco Animal Health.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

