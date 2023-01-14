Independent Director John Brussa Just Bought 15% More Shares In Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN)

Investors who take an interest in Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) should definitely note that the Independent Director, John Brussa, recently paid CA$8.45 per share to buy CA$226k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 15%.

Crown Capital Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director John Brussa was not their only acquisition of Crown Capital Partners shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$320k worth of shares at a price of CA$8.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$8.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Crown Capital Partners share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Crown Capital Partners insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Crown Capital Partners insiders own about CA$9.5m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Crown Capital Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Crown Capital Partners we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crown Capital Partners. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Crown Capital Partners (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

