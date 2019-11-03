Independent Director John Edwardson Just Bought Shares In FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, John Edwardson, recently bought a whopping US$1.5m worth of stock, at a price of US$154. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 17%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FedEx

Notably, that recent purchase by John Edwardson is the biggest insider purchase of FedEx shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$157. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for FedEx share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

FedEx insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FDX Recent Insider Trading, November 3rd 2019

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. FedEx insiders own 7.8% of the company, currently worth about US$3.2b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FedEx Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about FedEx. That's what I like to see! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in FedEx, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

