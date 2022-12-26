Independent Director John Tognetti Just Bought 7.3% More Shares In Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)

Potential Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, John Tognetti, recently bought CA$600k worth of stock, paying CA$0.60 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 7.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mirasol Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by John Tognetti is the biggest insider purchase of Mirasol Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.71), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Mirasol Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Mirasol Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mirasol Resources insiders own about CA$17m worth of shares. That equates to 40% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mirasol Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Mirasol Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Mirasol Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

