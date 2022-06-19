Independent Director John Walker Just Bought 21% More Shares In The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Walker, the Independent Director of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) recently shelled out CA$71k to buy stock, at CA$76.47 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 21%.

Descartes Systems Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Allan Brett for CA$879k worth of shares, at about CA$87.89 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$78.03 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.93k shares for CA$950k. But insiders sold 7.50k shares worth CA$700k. In total, Descartes Systems Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Descartes Systems Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares, worth about CA$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Descartes Systems Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Descartes Systems Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Descartes Systems Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

