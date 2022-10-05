Independent Director Kurt Hilzinger Just Bought 33% More Shares In Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Potential Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Kurt Hilzinger, recently bought US$111k worth of stock, paying US$1.24 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 33%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Outlook Therapeutics

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Kurt Hilzinger was not the only time they bought Outlook Therapeutics shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$1.49 per share in a US$257k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Outlook Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Outlook Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Outlook Therapeutics insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 7.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Outlook Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Outlook Therapeutics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Outlook Therapeutics (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

