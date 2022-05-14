Independent Director Michael Bless Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT)

Potential Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Michael Bless, recently bought US$110k worth of stock, paying US$22.04 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for Enact Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enact Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Daniel Sheehan bought US$950k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$23.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Enact Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Enact Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Enact Holdings insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Enact Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Enact Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Enact Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

But note: Enact Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.