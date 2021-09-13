Independent Director Nachum Shamir Just Bought 66% More Shares In STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Potential STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Nachum Shamir, recently bought US$104k worth of stock, paying US$1.45 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 66%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

STRATA Skin Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Nachum Shamir was the biggest purchase of STRATA Skin Sciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$1.76), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

STRATA Skin Sciences is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does STRATA Skin Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests STRATA Skin Sciences insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$651k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The STRATA Skin Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that STRATA Skin Sciences insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with STRATA Skin Sciences and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course STRATA Skin Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

