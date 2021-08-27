Independent Director Patrick Bartels Just Bought 25% More Shares In Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Independent Director, Patrick Bartels, recently bought US$55k worth of stock, for US$73.53 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 25%.

Arch Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Patrick Bartels was not their only acquisition of Arch Resources shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$46.23 per share in a US$138k purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$74.02), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Patrick Bartels bought 3.75k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$51.40. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Arch Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Arch Resources insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Arch Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Arch Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arch Resources. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Arch Resources you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

