The Independent Director of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), Steven Lumpkin, Just Bought 67% More Shares

Potential Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Steven Lumpkin, recently bought US$140k worth of stock, paying US$7.02 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 67%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Check out our latest analysis for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Steven Lumpkin was the biggest purchase of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.55 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

But note: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here