Independent Director Robert Hodgkinson Just Bought Shares In DXI Energy Inc. (TSE:DXI)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the DXI Energy Inc. (TSE:DXI) Independent Director, Robert Hodgkinson, recently bought CA$66k worth of stock, for CA$0.03 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 2.8%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

DXI Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Simon Raven for CA$263k worth of shares, at about CA$0.06 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.035. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$431k for 8.29m shares. On the other hand they divested 212500 shares, for CA$20k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by DXI Energy insiders. The average buy price was around CA$0.052. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does DXI Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DXI Energy insiders own about CA$3.0m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DXI Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in DXI Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

