Independent Director Thomas Bradley Just Bought 34% More Shares In Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Independent Director, Thomas Bradley, recently bought US$96k worth of stock, for US$38.32 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 34%.

Check out our latest analysis for Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Thomas Bradley was not the only time they bought Horace Mann Educators shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$190k worth of shares at a price of US$37.96 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$37.29. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Bradley.

Thomas Bradley bought a total of 7.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$38.08. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Horace Mann Educators

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.9m worth of Horace Mann Educators stock, about 0.3% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Do The Horace Mann Educators Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Horace Mann Educators stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Horace Mann Educators.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here