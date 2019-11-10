Independent Director Timothy Hunter Just Bought Shares In Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Potential Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Timothy Hunter, recently bought US$169k worth of stock, paying US$16.94 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 41%.

Northwest Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Robert Campana, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$187k worth of shares at a price of US$17.03 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$16.99. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Northwest Bancshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NWBI Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019

Insider Ownership of Northwest Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares, worth about US$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Northwest Bancshares Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Northwest Bancshares insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Northwest Bancshares.

