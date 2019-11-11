The Independent Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC), Sherrill Hudson, Just Bought 7.2% More Shares

Potential United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Sherrill Hudson, recently bought US$127k worth of stock, paying US$12.69 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

View our latest analysis for United Insurance Holdings

United Insurance Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kern Davis bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$16.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$13.31). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Kern Davis was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 107058.66 shares for US$1.6m. But they sold 189523 for US$3.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of United Insurance Holdings shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$16.29. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$13.31), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:UIHC Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does United Insurance Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that United Insurance Holdings insiders own 50% of the company, worth about US$285m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Insurance Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders , suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for United Insurance Holdings.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.