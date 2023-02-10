The Independent Director of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), Constance Howes, Just Bought 34% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Independent Director, Constance Howes, recently bought US$55k worth of stock, for US$44.01 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 34%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Constance Howes is the biggest insider purchase of Washington Trust Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$43.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Constance Howes was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Washington Trust Bancorp insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Washington Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Washington Trust Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Washington Trust Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

