Independent Man will be removed from RI State House tomorrow

The Independent Man statue will be removed from atop the Rhode Island State House tomorrow morning, Gov. Dan McKee's office announced.

The 500-pound bronze statue, whose base has become cracked and unstable, is expected to be lowered by crane from his platform above the State House dome around 7 a.m.

The 278-foot descent is not expected to take very long, around 5 minutes.

Once the Independent Man is on the ground, the rigging used to transport it will be removed and preparations made to move the statue inside the State House by the end of the day for display.

Will Rhode Islanders be able to see the Independent Man up close?

Residents and visitors will be able to view the 11-foot-tall statue up close inside the State House starting Wednesday, Dec. 6 and a ceremonial unveiling is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. that day.

This will be the first time that the 125-year-old statue will not be on top of the State House since 1976 when it returned after a year of restoration that included covering it in gold leaf.

Although no formal timeline has been set for when the Independent Man will return to the top of the State House this time, McKee administration officials have said they expect it will be in around a year.

The removal of the statue this time around was ordered in September when aerial inspections conducted during repairs to the State House marble discovered that the circular stone base that the statue stands on was beginning to come apart.

Last month scaffolding was erected around the statue and cupola beneath it. A conservator inspected the Independent Man up close and determined that it was in good enough condition to be lowered by crane, but no details have been released about what work might need to be done before it goes back up above the dome.

