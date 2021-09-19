The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), Vance Tang, Just Bought 32% More Shares

Potential American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Vance Tang, recently bought US$396k worth of stock, paying US$66.06 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 32%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Woodmark

Notably, that recent purchase by Vance Tang is the biggest insider purchase of American Woodmark shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$66.39. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the American Woodmark insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Vance Tang was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Vance Tang was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of American Woodmark

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Woodmark insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The American Woodmark Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest American Woodmark insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Woodmark.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

