The Independent Non- Executive Chairman of the Board of McBride plc (LON:MCB), Jeffrey Nodland, Just Bought 550% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in McBride plc (LON:MCB) should definitely note that the Independent Non- Executive Chairman of the Board, Jeffrey Nodland, recently paid UK£0.71 per share to buy UK£78k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 550%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

McBride Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jeffrey Nodland is the biggest insider purchase of McBride shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.76. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the McBride insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months McBride insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does McBride Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£685k worth of McBride shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The McBride Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that McBride insiders are expecting a bright future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for McBride.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

