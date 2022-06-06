The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL), Brian Kruger, Just Bought 36% More Shares

Potential Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Brian Kruger, recently bought AU$143k worth of stock, paying AU$3.58 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 36%.

Incitec Pivot Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Brian Kruger was the biggest purchase of Incitec Pivot shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$3.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Incitec Pivot insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Incitec Pivot insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Incitec Pivot Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$5.7m worth of Incitec Pivot stock, about 0.08% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Incitec Pivot Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Incitec Pivot stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Incitec Pivot (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

