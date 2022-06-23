Independent Non-Executive Chairman Michael Blakiston Just Bought 194% More Shares In Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Blakiston, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) recently shelled out AU$50k to buy stock, at AU$2.10 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 194%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Develop Global

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Blakiston was the biggest purchase of Develop Global shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.04. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Blakiston was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Michael Blakiston purchased 35.48k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$2.40. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Develop Global

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of Develop Global shares, worth about AU$61m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Develop Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Develop Global we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Develop Global you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

