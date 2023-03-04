Independent Non-Executive Director Andrea Sutton Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Andrea Sutton, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) recently shelled out AU$67k to buy stock, at AU$0.13 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Red 5 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrea Sutton was the biggest purchase of Red 5 shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.14 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Red 5 insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Red 5 insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Red 5 insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about AU$7.8m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red 5 Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Red 5 insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Red 5 (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

