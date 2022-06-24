The Independent Non-Executive Director of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR), James Mellon, Just Bought 7.1% More Shares

Potential Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, James Mellon, recently bought UK£357k worth of stock, paying UK£0.20 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 7.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Condor Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by James Mellon was the biggest purchase of Condor Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.24. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Condor Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Condor Gold

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of Condor Gold shares, worth about UK£9.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Condor Gold Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Condor Gold insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Condor Gold has 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

