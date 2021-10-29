Independent Non-Executive Director Huangcheng Li Just Bought 57% More Shares In Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA)

Investors who take an interest in Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Huangcheng Li, recently paid AU$0.19 per share to buy AU$476k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 57%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Image Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Huangcheng Li is the biggest insider purchase of Image Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Image Resources insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Huangcheng Li was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Image Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Image Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Image Resources insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about AU$13m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Image Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Image Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Image Resources you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

