Independent Non-Executive Director Jane Kingston Just Bought 41% More Shares In Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)

Potential Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Jane Kingston, recently bought UK£198k worth of stock, paying UK£125 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 41%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In fact, the recent purchase by Jane Kingston was the biggest purchase of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£127 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Spirax-Sarco Engineering share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Jane Kingston was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Spirax-Sarco Engineering is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Spirax-Sarco Engineering insiders own about UK£13m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Spirax-Sarco Engineering Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Spirax-Sarco Engineering we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Spirax-Sarco Engineering, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Spirax-Sarco Engineering may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

