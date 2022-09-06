Independent Non-Executive Director Jennifer Horrigan Just Bought 39% More Shares In A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jennifer Horrigan, the Independent Non-Executive Director of A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B) recently shelled out AU$50k to buy stock, at AU$1.20 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 39%.

A2B Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jennifer Horrigan is the biggest insider purchase of A2B Australia shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.18 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months A2B Australia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does A2B Australia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests A2B Australia insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about AU$4.0m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The A2B Australia Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that A2B Australia insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for A2B Australia you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

