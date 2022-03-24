Independent Non-Executive Director Kyriakos Poutakidis Just Bought 13% More Shares In Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Independent Non-Executive Director, Kyriakos Poutakidis, recently bought AU$95k worth of stock, for AU$1.41 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Top Shelf International Holdings

The Co-Founder Drew Fairchild made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$468k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.28 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Top Shelf International Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$2.01 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 19% of Top Shelf International Holdings shares, worth about AU$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Top Shelf International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Top Shelf International Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Top Shelf International Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

