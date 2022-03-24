Independent Non-Executive Director Kyriakos Poutakidis Just Bought 13% More Shares In Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Independent Non-Executive Director, Kyriakos Poutakidis, recently bought AU$95k worth of stock, for AU$1.41 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Top Shelf International Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Top Shelf International Holdings

The Co-Founder Drew Fairchild made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$468k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.28 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Top Shelf International Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$2.01 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 19% of Top Shelf International Holdings shares, worth about AU$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Top Shelf International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Top Shelf International Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Top Shelf International Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba holds key shareholder vote on spin-off plan

    Toshiba shareholders will vote Thursday on a plan to split the embattled Japanese conglomerate into two that has already faced staunch opposition from key investors.

  • Nvidia: Primed to Win in the AI Space but Valuation Is Running Hot, Says Analyst

    Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest Investor Day amounted to a celebration of artificial intelligence (AI). And according to CEO Jensen Huang, every industry will be transformed by the tech, which by the looks of it, is good news for the chip giant. The company announced several new hardware products, ranging from CPUs (Grace Superchip), Networking (Spectrum-4 ethernet platform) and Systems (DGX H100). But the most eye-catching of all was the unveiling of the next-gen H100 Data Center GPU which is based on N

  • Graham ramps up tension with Jackson: 'I think you're doing it wrong'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sparked a lengthy and heated exchange with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that garnered grumblings from members of the audience and pushback from multiple Democrats on the committee.Graham, who was one of the three GOP senators who supported Jackson last year for her influential appeals court seat, questioned her on Wednesday about her sentencing in child pornography cases - a key line of attack for...

  • How Much Longer Will AT&T Stock Stay So Cheap?

    U.S. telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) had earned a reputation for being a slow and steady business and a retiree's ideal stock, thanks to a fat dividend. In an effort to regain that reputation, more changes are coming soon: AT&T is spinning off its entertainment business and re-focusing on its wireless and broadband networks. Is AT&T a bargain, or is it cheap for a reason?

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

    RTL, TSN, and CFR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 23, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett's disdain for investment banking 'money-shufflers' leads to lower takeover price for Alleghany Corp. shareholders

    Buffett subtracted $27 million — or the fee Alleghany is paying Goldman Sachs to be its advisor during the deal process — from the price tag.

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Forever is a very long time, but if history is any guide these three dividend stocks are as reliable as they come.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

    Consider that earlier this month, one of the few "pure play" quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been hit with another COVID-19 pandemic-related blow, as the company announced it temporarily closed the Shanghai Disney theme park and resort as of Monday, March 21. It's unclear how long the current closure of the Disney properties will last, but it will be long enough to have some effect on the company's revenue this quarter.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.